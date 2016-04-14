New Jersey sheet metal union to pay $1.65 million in EEOC settlement

A union for sheet metal workers in northern New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.65 million to partially settle racial discrimination claims in a lawsuit filed more than four decades ago, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday.

The settlement between the EEOC and Local 25 of the Sheet Metal Workers’ International Association covers allegations of discrimination between 1991 and 2002. It was signed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, who is overseeing the long-running litigation.

