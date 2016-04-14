FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Jersey sheet metal union to pay $1.65 million in EEOC settlement
April 14, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

New Jersey sheet metal union to pay $1.65 million in EEOC settlement

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A union for sheet metal workers in northern New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.65 million to partially settle racial discrimination claims in a lawsuit filed more than four decades ago, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday.

The settlement between the EEOC and Local 25 of the Sheet Metal Workers’ International Association covers allegations of discrimination between 1991 and 2002. It was signed Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, who is overseeing the long-running litigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Sc90Nb

