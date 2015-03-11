FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Case to Watch: 9th Circuit case tests EEOC's subpoena powers
March 11, 2015 / 7:34 PM / 3 years ago

Case to Watch: 9th Circuit case tests EEOC's subpoena powers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday will urge a federal appeals court to overturn a decision that has curbed its power to broaden a discrimination investigation, in a case that could impact the agency’s goal of pursuing more systemic cases.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in a review of a 2012 ruling by a federal judge in Arizona who said the EEOC can't subpoena information from an employer that is "untethered to any aggrieved person." To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EYKR6N

