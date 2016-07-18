FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC Monitor: Victory lap on systemic cases, lawsuit over dreadlocks
July 18, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

EEOC Monitor: Victory lap on systemic cases, lawsuit over dreadlocks

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in a July 7 report said its decade-old focus on systemic investigations targeting companywide policies had been a success, reaping benefits for tens of thousands of workers.

The agency said it had a success rate of 94 percent in the systemic cases it has brought since 2006, when officials adopted a strategic plan emphasizing an increase in nationwide investigations. The commission renewed that focus in a five-year plan adopted in 2012, saying systemic cases could combat discrimination on a larger scale than tackling individual complaints.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29OprQ4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
