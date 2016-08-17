FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EEOC Monitor: $1.5 mln harassment verdict, EEO-1s due soon
August 17, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

EEOC Monitor: $1.5 mln harassment verdict, EEO-1s due soon

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Aug. 1 said it had completed mailing its annual surveys, known as EEO-1s, in which companies are required to report workers' race, gender and job categories, among other information.

Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, employers with 100 or more workers and federal contractors with 50 or more employees must fill out the surveys, which are used for enforcement, research and internal assessments.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bcaVE3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
