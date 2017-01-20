FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC Monitor: Surge in complaints by LGBT workers
January 20, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

EEOC Monitor: Surge in complaints by LGBT workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission received more than 1,700 complaints of discrimination from LGBT employees in fiscal year 2016, an all-time high and more than twice as many as three years ago, according to data released Jan. 18.

The number of charges by LGBT workers alleging sex discrimination has risen steadily since the commission began tracking them in 2013, shortly after it began arguing that discrimination based on sexual orientation is a form of sex bias prohibited by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j1xKxB

