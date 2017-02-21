FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
EEOC Monitor: Lipnic, 'a steady hand,' will focus on job growth
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 21, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 6 months ago

EEOC Monitor: Lipnic, 'a steady hand,' will focus on job growth

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Victoria Lipnic, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's new acting chair, is not expected to push major changes at the agency, but said recently that she backs President Donald Trump's focus on "jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs."

Lipnic made the comments at a Feb. 9 event in Chicago hosted by Seyfarth Shaw, where she also said the commission will likely be focusing on age bias and equal pay cases in the coming year, according to a report by the law firm. Lipnic is a Republican who was appointed to the commission by former President Barack Obama and tapped by Trump last month to be the temporary chair.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lHoUHq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.