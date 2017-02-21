EEOC Monitor: Lipnic, 'a steady hand,' will focus on job growth

Victoria Lipnic, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's new acting chair, is not expected to push major changes at the agency, but said recently that she backs President Donald Trump's focus on "jobs, jobs, jobs, jobs."

Lipnic made the comments at a Feb. 9 event in Chicago hosted by Seyfarth Shaw, where she also said the commission will likely be focusing on age bias and equal pay cases in the coming year, according to a report by the law firm. Lipnic is a Republican who was appointed to the commission by former President Barack Obama and tapped by Trump last month to be the temporary chair.

