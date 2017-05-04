FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC Monitor: Commission probes 'skills gap'
May 4, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 3 months ago

EEOC Monitor: Commission probes 'skills gap'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The EEOC has set it sights on how discrimination may play a role in the persistent "skills gap" that companies say is preventing them from finding American workers with cutting-edge training.

At a public hearing in Washington in early April, the commission's first since President Donald Trump took office, several panelists discussed how the nature of work is changing, but training opportunities, particularly for minorities and women, have not kept pace.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pLgX3Q

