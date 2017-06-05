FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC Monitor: House Republicans bash 'flawed' focus on systemic cases
June 5, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

EEOC Monitor: House Republicans bash 'flawed' focus on systemic cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives renewed their criticisms of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's focus on systemic cases at a hearing late last month, saying the agency's litigation strategy has detracted from its mission of protecting workers.

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama, the chairman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce's Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, said at the May 23 hearing that thousands of workers' complaints of discrimination had been ignored because of the EEOC's "flawed enforcement policies."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rWl7tk

