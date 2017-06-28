Victoria Lipnic, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's acting chair, said in a recent interview that a rule adopted by the commission during the Obama administration requiring employers to report pay data broken down by sex and race will not help address discriminatory wage gaps.

Lipnic in an interview with Akerman partner Matthew Steinberg released by the firm earlier this month stopped short of saying she intended to withdraw the rule, which takes effect next year, but made clear that she agrees with business groups that it will be burdensome and ineffective.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2siatxM