Victoria Lipnic, the Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission's acting chair, said in a recent interview that a
rule adopted by the commission during the Obama administration
requiring employers to report pay data broken down by sex and
race will not help address discriminatory wage gaps.
Lipnic in an interview with Akerman partner Matthew
Steinberg released by the firm earlier this month stopped short
of saying she intended to withdraw the rule, which takes effect
next year, but made clear that she agrees with business groups
that it will be burdensome and ineffective.
