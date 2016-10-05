EEOC Monitor: Drop in lawsuits, wellness program upheld

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in recent years has engaged in a lawsuit-filing blitzkrieg in the waning days of fiscal years ending Sept. 30, but 2016 was different. The commission filed about 20 lawsuits in September, roughly half of its average 11th-hour output since 2013, according to its website.

In fact, the EEOC filed about 140 lawsuits during the fiscal year, a significant decrease from the roughly 170 cases filed in each of the previous two years. Some management-side lawyers attributed the drop to a growing backlog of complaints and a number of complex systemic cases eating up the agency's limited resources. An EEOC spokeswoman did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

