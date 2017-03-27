EEOC Monitor: Digital intake system debuts in five cities

Despite uncertainty about how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's priorities will shift under President Donald Trump, the agency is forging ahead with an Obama-era initiative to expand digital tools for workers.

The commission on March 13 said five of its regional offices launched an online system for workers to submit inquiries, the first step in the process of filing a formal charge of discrimination.

