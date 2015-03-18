NLRB judge says company violated workers' rights under new email rule

(Reuters) - A judge with the National Labor Relations Board has invalidated Purple Communications Inc’s policy barring workers from discussing union activities on company email, after the board last year used the closely watched case to overturn a rule allowing such policies.

Administrative Law Judge Paul Bogas on Monday said a policy at the California-based sign language interpreting service that prohibited employees from using business email to “engage in activities on behalf of organizations” was too broad and violated the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AW2kXT