5th Circuit won't review bid for attorneys' fees in age bias case

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said it would not review its recent decision barring a helicopter salesman from recovering attorneys’ fees after he won an injunction in an age discrimination suit against his former employer, sparking a sharp dissent.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 12-3 vote declined en banc review of a June ruling that vacated a $340,000 fee award for David Peterson, represented by Gillespie Sanford in Dallas, who said Texas-based Bell Helicopter Textron Inc laid him off in 2008 because of his age.

