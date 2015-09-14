FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Companies that take predecessors' customers owe ERISA payments - 9th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 14, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Companies that take predecessors' customers owe ERISA payments - 9th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - A Washington state flooring company that essentially replaced a similar business and took most of its customers when it shut down is on the hook for $2.3 million its predecessor owed to a multiemployer pension plan, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

The key factor in determining if a company must pay another business’s withdrawal liability under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act is whether it has taken over the bulk of the other’s market share, and not whether it hired the predecessor’s employees, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ka2LWj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.