Companies that take predecessors' customers owe ERISA payments - 9th Circuit

Sept 14 (Reuters) - A Washington state flooring company that essentially replaced a similar business and took most of its customers when it shut down is on the hook for $2.3 million its predecessor owed to a multiemployer pension plan, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

The key factor in determining if a company must pay another business’s withdrawal liability under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act is whether it has taken over the bulk of the other’s market share, and not whether it hired the predecessor’s employees, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ka2LWj