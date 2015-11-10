Bank was 'prudent' to hold stock of troubled GM in employee plan - court

An investment bank that oversaw a stock option plan for General Motors employees did not violate its duty to act prudently by continuing to buy and hold the automaker’s stock as it approached bankruptcy, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision held that plaintiffs must allege “special circumstances,” such as a complete failure to investigate a company’s health, to sustain claims that fiduciaries of employee stock plans violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act in refusing to dump a struggling employer’s stock.

