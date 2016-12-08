FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
2nd Circuit to mull whether ESL instructors exempt from OT pay
#Westlaw News
December 8, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

2nd Circuit to mull whether ESL instructors exempt from OT pay

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday will become the first to consider whether instructors of English as a second language at a private learning center are "teachers" exempt from mandatory overtime pay under federal law.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will consider a bid by current and former employees of New York-based Zoni Language Centers Inc to revive a 2015 proposed class action claiming they should have been paid for time spent preparing for classes and correcting exams under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hnBAh8

