2nd Circuit to mull whether ESL instructors exempt from OT pay

A U.S. appeals court on Friday will become the first to consider whether instructors of English as a second language at a private learning center are "teachers" exempt from mandatory overtime pay under federal law.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will consider a bid by current and former employees of New York-based Zoni Language Centers Inc to revive a 2015 proposed class action claiming they should have been paid for time spent preparing for classes and correcting exams under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

