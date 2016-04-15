FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ethicon, former executive settle whistleblower claims
April 15, 2016 / 8:51 PM / a year ago

Ethicon, former executive settle whistleblower claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc on Friday said it had settled a long-running whistleblower lawsuit by a former executive who the company claims was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

A spokeswoman for New Jersey-based Ethicon and attorneys at McMoran O‘Connor & Bramley who represent the company’s former chief medical officer, Joel Lippman, said the terms of the agreement were confidential. Lippman claimed he was fired for raising concerns about safety issues with Ethicon’s medical devices.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1r08Uzz

