Ethicon, former executive settle whistleblower claims

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc on Friday said it had settled a long-running whistleblower lawsuit by a former executive who the company claims was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

A spokeswoman for New Jersey-based Ethicon and attorneys at McMoran O‘Connor & Bramley who represent the company’s former chief medical officer, Joel Lippman, said the terms of the agreement were confidential. Lippman claimed he was fired for raising concerns about safety issues with Ethicon’s medical devices.

