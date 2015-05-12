N.Y. court upholds NYC's refusal to hire ex-con as school bus driver

(Reuters) - New York’s top state court on Tuesday said New York City school officials did not discriminate against a man convicted of multiple crimes more than two decades ago when it refused to hire him as a bus driver, prompting a strong dissent on the merits of giving ex-convicts a second chance.

The Court of Appeals in a 5-2 ruling affirming a lower court said the city Department of Education’s 2011 decision not to hire Luther Dempsey, who had been convicted of drug-related crimes in 1990 and 1993, was reasonable in light of its paramount concern of protecting children.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Hft0vA