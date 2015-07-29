FLSA plaintiffs not entitled to expert witness costs, 2nd Circuit says

(Reuters) - A group of construction workers who won nearly $300,000 in a class action claiming their company failed to pay them properly were not entitled to fees incurred when they hired an accountant as an expert witness, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that because the Fair Labor Standards Act does not explicitly allow for awards for expert witness costs, a lower court erred in approving the $10,000 payout to the plaintiffs and their attorney, Michael Wisniewski of Manhattan.

