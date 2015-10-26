FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NLRB asks 2nd Circuit to publish ruling on workers' Facebook posts
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 26, 2015 / 6:02 PM / 2 years ago

NLRB asks 2nd Circuit to publish ruling on workers' Facebook posts

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A recent U.S. appeals court decision that said a Connecticut sports bar violated federal labor law when it fired a waitress who criticized her boss on Facebook and a cook who “liked” the post should be published because the issue is likely to arise again, the National Labor Relations Board said.

The board on Friday filed a motion with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals urging it to publish a summary order issued last week in which the court rejected claims by Triple Play Sports Bar & Grille that disparaging an employer on social media is no different than doing it in front of customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KB3M6p

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.