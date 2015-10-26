NLRB asks 2nd Circuit to publish ruling on workers' Facebook posts

A recent U.S. appeals court decision that said a Connecticut sports bar violated federal labor law when it fired a waitress who criticized her boss on Facebook and a cook who “liked” the post should be published because the issue is likely to arise again, the National Labor Relations Board said.

The board on Friday filed a motion with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals urging it to publish a summary order issued last week in which the court rejected claims by Triple Play Sports Bar & Grille that disparaging an employer on social media is no different than doing it in front of customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KB3M6p