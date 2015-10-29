2nd Circuit won't publish ruling on workers' Facebook posts

A U.S. appeals court has denied a request by the National Labor Relations Board to publish a recent decision that said a sports bar broke the law when it fired two employees for criticizing their boss on Facebook, despite the agency’s claim that the issue is likely to arise again.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday without explanation said it would not reconsider its decision to issue a summary order last week rejecting claims by Triple Play Sports Bar & Grille that disparaging an employer on social media is no different than doing it in front of customers.

