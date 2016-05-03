Company must pay $7.7 mln for mistreatment of Thai farm workers - judge

A U.S. judge has ordered a farm labor contractor to pay $7.7 million for mistreating impoverished Thai workers on farms in Washington state and confiscating their passports, leading to their detention by police, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Edward Shea in the Eastern District of Washington on April 26 entered a default judgment against California-based Global Horizons Inc in a lawsuit brought by the EEOC in 2011 on behalf of 62 workers.

