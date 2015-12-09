FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. labor board tosses challenge to $15 fast-food minimum wage
December 9, 2015 / 9:58 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. labor board tosses challenge to $15 fast-food minimum wage

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A New York state labor board on Wednesday upheld a $15 minimum wage for fast-food workers backed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, paving the way for an industry group’s court challenge to the first-of-its-kind regulation.

The four-member Industrial Board of Appeals (IBA) rejected claims by the National Restaurant Association, represented by Randy Mastro of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, that a panel created by Cuomo to review fast-food wages was appointed improperly and failed to consider the factors required by state law to justify a wage hike.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21PSLL1

