N.Y. labor board tosses challenge to $15 fast-food minimum wage

A New York state labor board on Wednesday upheld a $15 minimum wage for fast-food workers backed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, paving the way for an industry group’s court challenge to the first-of-its-kind regulation.

The four-member Industrial Board of Appeals (IBA) rejected claims by the National Restaurant Association, represented by Randy Mastro of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, that a panel created by Cuomo to review fast-food wages was appointed improperly and failed to consider the factors required by state law to justify a wage hike.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21PSLL1