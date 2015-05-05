6th Circuit upholds denial of disability benefits for FedEx worker

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Tuesday ruled that a former FedEx Corp employee diagnosed with Lyme disease and other maladies but whose lab tests came back negative was not entitled to disability benefits.

Affirming a lower court, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Shelley Brown, a sales specialist for FedEx in Tennessee from 2005 to 2012, that the company violated the Employment Retirement Income and Security Act by refusing to credit the diagnoses of three of her doctors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1bwjN3A