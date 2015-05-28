Jury should decide whether FedEx drivers are employees - 11th Circuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday handed FedEx its latest setback in a nationwide legal battle over the employment status of its drivers, reviving claims by workers in Florida that they were unlawfully classified as independent contractors.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a jury should decide whether the drivers are in fact employees of the company because it is a complicated question of fact under Florida law, and state appeals courts have decided only a single similar case.

