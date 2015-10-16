Judge approves $228 mln settlement for California FedEx drivers

A U.S. judge has signed off on a $228 million settlement between FedEx Ground Package System Inc and more than 2,000 of its drivers in California after an appeals court ruled that the company improperly classified them as independent contractors.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco on Thursday gave preliminary approval to the pact during a hearing after twice sending the parties back to clarify the terms of the settlement, which was first announced in June.

