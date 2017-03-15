FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit delivers win to former FedEx worker in age bias case
March 15, 2017

6th Circuit delivers win to former FedEx worker in age bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived age discrimination claims against Federal Express Corp by a former manager, saying a lower court erred in finding that derogatory comments a supervisor made about older workers were irrelevant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Gerard Howley, who worked at a FedEx office in Novi, Michigan for more than two decades before he was fired in 2013, had sufficiently alleged that his supervisor used minor infractions as an excuse to terminate him.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2muq3zk

