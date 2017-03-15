6th Circuit delivers win to former FedEx worker in age bias case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived age discrimination claims against Federal Express Corp by a former manager, saying a lower court erred in finding that derogatory comments a supervisor made about older workers were irrelevant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Gerard Howley, who worked at a FedEx office in Novi, Michigan for more than two decades before he was fired in 2013, had sufficiently alleged that his supervisor used minor infractions as an excuse to terminate him.

