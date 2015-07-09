Kansas FedEx drivers were employees - 7th Circuit

(Reuters) - FedEx drivers in Kansas were misclassified as independent contractors under state law, a U.S. appeals court said Wednesday, weeks after the company agreed to pay more than $200 million to settle similar claims in California.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applied a 2014 ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court and said the company violated the Kansas Wage Payment Act in not treating drivers as employees, which deprived them of benefits and legal protections.

