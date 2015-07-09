FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas FedEx drivers were employees - 7th Circuit
July 9, 2015 / 12:18 AM / 2 years ago

Kansas FedEx drivers were employees - 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - FedEx drivers in Kansas were misclassified as independent contractors under state law, a U.S. appeals court said Wednesday, weeks after the company agreed to pay more than $200 million to settle similar claims in California.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applied a 2014 ruling by the Kansas Supreme Court and said the company violated the Kansas Wage Payment Act in not treating drivers as employees, which deprived them of benefits and legal protections.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HcxfDa

