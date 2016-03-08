FedEx Freight must negotiate with Teamsters - 8th Circuit

By Barbara Grzincic

A federal appeals court on Monday ordered FedEx Freight to negotiate with Teamster locals representing truck drivers at two facilities, rejecting the company’s argument that the National Labor Relation Board had improperly changed the standard for determining what constitutes an appropriate bargaining unit.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the NLRB’s 2011 ruling in Specialty Healthcare, which dealt with the formation of “micro-unions,” merely clarified existing law and was a reasonable interpretation of the National Labor Relations Act. The panel ordered Memphis-based FedEx Freight to bargain with the drivers’ unions in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Croydon, Pennsylvania.

