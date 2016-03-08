FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx Freight must negotiate with Teamsters - 8th Circuit
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 8, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

FedEx Freight must negotiate with Teamsters - 8th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

A federal appeals court on Monday ordered FedEx Freight to negotiate with Teamster locals representing truck drivers at two facilities, rejecting the company’s argument that the National Labor Relation Board had improperly changed the standard for determining what constitutes an appropriate bargaining unit.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the NLRB’s 2011 ruling in Specialty Healthcare, which dealt with the formation of “micro-unions,” merely clarified existing law and was a reasonable interpretation of the National Labor Relations Act. The panel ordered Memphis-based FedEx Freight to bargain with the drivers’ unions in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Croydon, Pennsylvania.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QA1evH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.