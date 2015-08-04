NYC school guards' lawyer not entitled to piece of settlement - judge

(Reuters) - A lawyer that represented a group of New York City school security guards in a gender-bias case has lost what a judge on Monday called an “unprecedented and unsupported” bid for a $7 million piece of his clients’ eight-figure settlement with the city.

U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in the Southern District of New York said that because Manhattan attorney James Linsey was entitled to statutory fees in the case under the Fair Labor Standards Act, he could not also lay claim to a portion of the $32 million settlement.

