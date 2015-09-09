FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC must pay legal fees of company it sued over background checks
September 9, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

EEOC must pay legal fees of company it sued over background checks

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission must pay nearly $1 million in legal fees to a company it accused of conducting discriminatory background checks after the agency submitted expert testimony riddled with errors and still pursued the case, a U.S. judge has ruled.

Invoking the famous Kenny Rogers song “The Gambler,” U.S. District Judge Roger Titus in the District of Maryland on Friday said the commission should have known that it had a losing hand in its 2009 suit against Freeman, a Maryland company that manages conventions and corporate events. Titus ordered it to cover $940,000 in fees the company paid to its lawyers at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld during six years of litigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NiQy3z

