Contingency fee created 'perverse incentive' to settle FLSA case - judge

A 33 percent contingency fee that a New Jersey law firm charged a waitress for settling a lawsuit against her employer was inappropriate and revealed the “perverse incentive” for lawyers to quickly settle wage-and-hour cases, a U.S. judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William Pauley in Manhattan on Wednesday said the fee negotiated by Jason Brown of JTB Law Group in Jersey City, which netted the firm about $7,700 of the $23,000 settlement, barred his client from being made whole and was not justified by the 10 hours the firm spent on the case before a deal was reached.

