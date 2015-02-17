FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. court tosses $1.6 mil verdict in firefighter promotion case
February 17, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 3 years ago

N.Y. court tosses $1.6 mil verdict in firefighter promotion case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

ALBANY, N.Y. (Reuters) - The New York Court of Appeals has overturned a $1.6 million award granted to a dozen white firefighters in Buffalo, saying a state judge improperly applied a U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving claims of reverse discrimination.

In a 4-1 decision on Tuesday, the state’s highest court said state Supreme Court Justice John Michalek in Erie County did not have enough facts when he found the city liable in 2007 for discrimination after it scrapped its mostly-white promotion list.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1APnJqp

