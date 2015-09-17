6th Circuit orders new trial and judge in firefighters' bias case

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge, who made a series of errors in calculating damages in a long-running and contentious discrimination lawsuit by firefighters in Akron, Ohio, must be replaced ahead of a new trial after saying he could not look past both sides’ “scorched earth” tactics, an appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling that awarded about $600,000 in back pay to 23 firefighters who said they were passed over for promotions because of their race or age and ordered a new trial on damages.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)