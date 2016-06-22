FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Virginia fire captains not exempt from overtime pay - 4th Circuit
June 22, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Virginia fire captains not exempt from overtime pay - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Fairfax County, Virginia improperly exempted fire captains from overtime pay, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday, because the workers had few duties to distinguish them from rank-and-file firefighters.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2014 lawsuit by 175 county fire captains who said they worked 50 hours per week but were misclassified as being exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28MZQsX

