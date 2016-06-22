Virginia fire captains not exempt from overtime pay - 4th Circuit

Fairfax County, Virginia improperly exempted fire captains from overtime pay, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday, because the workers had few duties to distinguish them from rank-and-file firefighters.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2014 lawsuit by 175 county fire captains who said they worked 50 hours per week but were misclassified as being exempt from overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

