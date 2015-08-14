NLRB must review worker's firing over violent gesture - 8th Circuit

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board erred in ruling that an Iowa aluminum plant broke the law by firing an employee who had recently taken part in a strike when he made a threatening gesture to a coworker, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said the 2012 firing of Bruce Bandy for drawing his thumb across his throat and giving a “death stare” to a worker who refused to take part in the strike was in line with Nichols Aluminum’s zero-tolerance policy for violent or threatening behavior.

