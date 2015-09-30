Foot Locker must reform pension plan after misleading workers - judge

(Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc intentionally misled employees about major changes it made to its pension plan nearly two decades ago in order to pad its bottom line as it faced insolvency, a U.S. judge has ruled.

In explaining the 1996 changes, under which workers’ pension benefits temporarily ceased to gain value, the retailer gave employees information that was so incomplete and confusing that even the company’s former chief financial officer didn’t understand it, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N2culg