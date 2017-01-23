Foot Locker to ask 2nd Circuit to stamp out $180 mln ERISA verdict

Foot Locker Inc on Wednesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to overturn what it claims was a "grossly excessive" $180 million verdict for employees who say the company intentionally misled them about major changes made to its pension plan.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan will consider claims by Foot Locker and its lawyers at Proskauer Rose that the 16,000 class members should have been required to individually show their reliance on misleading statements by the company in deciding whether to retire or take a different job.

