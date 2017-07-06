The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a
$180 million verdict for Foot Locker Inc employees who said the
company misled them about major changes to a pension plan, in a
case that drew the attention of the U.S. Department of Labor and
the country's largest business group.
In a unanimous ruling, a three-judge panel rejected claims
by Foot Locker and its lawyers at Proskauer Rose that the 16,000
class members should have been required to individually show
that they relied to their detriment on misleading statements by
the company, and that more than 10,000 of them had claims that
were time barred.
