Gender discrimination lawsuit against Ford can move forward: judge

By Barbara Grzincic

More than 30 women can proceed with their proposed class action against Ford Motor Co over alleged gender discrimination at two plants in the Chicago area, a federal judge in Illinois held Monday.

Ruling on Ford’s motion to dismiss filed by Eugene Scalia of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago tossed several of the plaintiffs’ individual claims but said it would be premature to dismiss the class-wide claims on behalf of about 1,000 female workers at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Heights Stamping Plant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LZDJxD