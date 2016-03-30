FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gender discrimination lawsuit against Ford can move forward: judge
March 30, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Gender discrimination lawsuit against Ford can move forward: judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

More than 30 women can proceed with their proposed class action against Ford Motor Co over alleged gender discrimination at two plants in the Chicago area, a federal judge in Illinois held Monday.

Ruling on Ford’s motion to dismiss filed by Eugene Scalia of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago tossed several of the plaintiffs’ individual claims but said it would be premature to dismiss the class-wide claims on behalf of about 1,000 female workers at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant and Chicago Heights Stamping Plant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LZDJxD

