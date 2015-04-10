FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford not required to let incontinent worker telecommute- 6th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 10, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 2 years ago

Ford not required to let incontinent worker telecommute- 6th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court Friday ruled that Ford Motor Company was not required to allow an employee with irritable bowel syndrome to work from home several days a week because face-to-face meetings were a vital part of her job.

In an 8-5 decision, an en banc panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a 2011 suit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which said the company’s denial of Jane Harris’ request to telecommute up to four days each week violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CshaqK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.