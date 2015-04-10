Ford not required to let incontinent worker telecommute- 6th Circuit

(Reuters) - A divided U.S. appeals court Friday ruled that Ford Motor Company was not required to allow an employee with irritable bowel syndrome to work from home several days a week because face-to-face meetings were a vital part of her job.

In an 8-5 decision, an en banc panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a 2011 suit by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which said the company’s denial of Jane Harris’ request to telecommute up to four days each week violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

