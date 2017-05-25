FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Fox News seeks arbitration, sanctions in anchor's lawsuit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 25, 2017 / 7:44 PM / 3 months ago

Fox News seeks arbitration, sanctions in anchor's lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Fox News Network LLC has asked a federal judge in Manhattan to send former anchor Andrea Tantaros’ lawsuit accusing Fox of hacking her computer and phone and harassing her via social media after she complained about sexual harassment by former network chief Roger Ailes to arbitration.

The network, represented by Dechert, also moved separately on Wednesday to sanction Tantaros' lawyer, Judd Burstein, saying he failed to properly vet the allegations in the lawsuit filed in April.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qTSPy5

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.