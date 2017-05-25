Fox News seeks arbitration, sanctions in anchor's lawsuit

Fox News Network LLC has asked a federal judge in Manhattan to send former anchor Andrea Tantaros’ lawsuit accusing Fox of hacking her computer and phone and harassing her via social media after she complained about sexual harassment by former network chief Roger Ailes to arbitration.

The network, represented by Dechert, also moved separately on Wednesday to sanction Tantaros' lawyer, Judd Burstein, saying he failed to properly vet the allegations in the lawsuit filed in April.

