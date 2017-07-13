FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Fox News pushes sanctions, arbitration in anchor's cyber-harassment case
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Steel
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 13, 2017 / 10:06 PM / an hour ago

Fox News pushes sanctions, arbitration in anchor's cyber-harassment case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Fox News Network has doubled down on its bid to sanction a former anchor and her lawyer who have accused the network of hacking her computer and phone and harassing her via social media, telling a federal judge in Manhattan that the lawsuit is "a hoax."

Fox, which is represented by Dechert, said in a reply brief filed on Wednesday that Judd Burstein, who represents Andrea Tantaros, filed the lawsuit in April to generate publicity and force the network into a settlement, despite a lack of evidence to back up the claims.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2t8hCRO

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.