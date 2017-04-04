Third plaintiff joins race bias lawsuit against Fox News

A black accounting manager for Fox News has joined a lawsuit accusing the network of ignoring complaints about racist comments and other inappropriate conduct by a white executive.

Monica Douglas, represented by Wigdor, says in an amended complaint filed on Tuesday in New York state court in the Bronx that Judith Slater, Fox's former comptroller and senior vice president of accounting, routinely made insulting comments about black people and called Douglas, a breast cancer survivor, "cancer girl" and "one-boobed girl."

