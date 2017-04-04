FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Third plaintiff joins race bias lawsuit against Fox News
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 4, 2017 / 9:46 PM / 5 months ago

Third plaintiff joins race bias lawsuit against Fox News

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A black accounting manager for Fox News has joined a lawsuit accusing the network of ignoring complaints about racist comments and other inappropriate conduct by a white executive.

Monica Douglas, represented by Wigdor, says in an amended complaint filed on Tuesday in New York state court in the Bronx that Judith Slater, Fox's former comptroller and senior vice president of accounting, routinely made insulting comments about black people and called Douglas, a breast cancer survivor, "cancer girl" and "one-boobed girl."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o6SKpW

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.