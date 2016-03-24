FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana joins other states in rejecting joint employment for franchisors
March 24, 2016

Indiana joins other states in rejecting joint employment for franchisors

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Indiana has become the latest state to amend its labor laws to prevent franchisors from being considered joint employers in the wake of a landmark National Labor Relations Board ruling that business groups say could upend the franchise model.

Governor Michael Pence, a Republican, on Wednesday signed a bill that says franchisors are not employers of franchise workers absent a written agreement to the contrary, after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature overwhelmingly approved it earlier this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uek6o3

