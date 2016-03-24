Indiana joins other states in rejecting joint employment for franchisors

Indiana has become the latest state to amend its labor laws to prevent franchisors from being considered joint employers in the wake of a landmark National Labor Relations Board ruling that business groups say could upend the franchise model.

Governor Michael Pence, a Republican, on Wednesday signed a bill that says franchisors are not employers of franchise workers absent a written agreement to the contrary, after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature overwhelmingly approved it earlier this year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uek6o3