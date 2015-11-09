Teachers' unions say overturning Abood would lead to 'confusion'

A group of California teachers’ unions on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold precedent requiring public employees who are not union members to pay dues for collective bargaining, in a case that could curtail the negotiating power and political influence of public sector unions.

The high court’s 1977 ruling in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education that said public employees who choose not to join unions may be required to pay dues to cover the cost of collective bargaining has been fiercely criticized by conservative justices in recent years, and Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association gives the court a chance to overturn it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GTgS4g