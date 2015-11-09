FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teachers' unions say overturning Abood would lead to 'confusion'
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2015

Teachers' unions say overturning Abood would lead to 'confusion'

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of California teachers’ unions on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold precedent requiring public employees who are not union members to pay dues for collective bargaining, in a case that could curtail the negotiating power and political influence of public sector unions.

The high court’s 1977 ruling in Abood v. Detroit Board of Education that said public employees who choose not to join unions may be required to pay dues to cover the cost of collective bargaining has been fiercely criticized by conservative justices in recent years, and Friedrichs v. California Teachers Association gives the court a chance to overturn it.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
