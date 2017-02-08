A Detroit funeral home operator has asked a federal appeals court to reject a former employee's bid to intervene in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit claiming she was unlawfully fired for revealing she is transgender.

RG and GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc and its lawyers from the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal group, told the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday that Aimee Stephens' claims that the EEOC could drop the case under the administration of President Donald Trump were unfounded.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kNjaLO