EEOC asks judge to bury funeral home's queries about transgender worker
July 16, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

EEOC asks judge to bury funeral home's queries about transgender worker

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked a U.S. judge to quash a Detroit funeral home’s “embarrassing and oppressive” request for detailed personal information about an employee it fired when she disclosed that she was transgender.

The commission on Tuesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Michigan for a protective order in its 2014 lawsuit on behalf of Aimee Stephens, saying her medical and family history is irrelevant to claims that RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CGbX4w

