Judge sides with EEOC in Title VII gay bias case

A federal judge has ruled that discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation is a form of illegal gender stereotyping, rejecting a Pennsylvania medical clinic's bid to dismiss one of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's first lawsuits on behalf of a gay worker.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon in Pittsburgh on Friday said shifting social norms, including the legalization of gay marriage nationwide, had made it increasingly difficult to justify depriving gay employees of the protections of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ePEREO