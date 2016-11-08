FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Judge sides with EEOC in Title VII gay bias case
November 8, 2016

Judge sides with EEOC in Title VII gay bias case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ruled that discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation is a form of illegal gender stereotyping, rejecting a Pennsylvania medical clinic's bid to dismiss one of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's first lawsuits on behalf of a gay worker.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon in Pittsburgh on Friday said shifting social norms, including the legalization of gay marriage nationwide, had made it increasingly difficult to justify depriving gay employees of the protections of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ePEREO

