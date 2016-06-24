EEOC reaches $200k settlement in first gay bias lawsuit

A pallet supply company has agreed to pay $182,200 to a former forklift operator who says she was fired because she is gay, in one of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's first lawsuits filed on behalf of an LGBT worker.

The commission and Pallet Companies, represented by Baker & Hostetler, on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Baltimore to approve a proposed consent decree under which the company would pay the money to Yolanda Boone and write her a positive letter of recommendation.

